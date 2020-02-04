Cubii’s Under Desk Elliptical keeps you active at $125 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical for $124.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. A brand new model sells for $250 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. This is also matching our previous mention on a refurb. It is described as a “whisper-quiet” elliptical that sits under your desk and keeps you active while you’re at work or in the home office. Perfect for supplementing your 2020 workout regimen, it has a built-in display to monitor progress while a pair of chair wheel stoppers keeps things in position under your desk. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty from Cubii. More details below.

While the included stoppers keep your chair in place, there’s no telling what kind of damage the actual machine might do to your workplace’s (or home’s) flooring over time. So it might be worth considering taking some of today’s savings and putting it towards the $29 Cubii Workout Mat. The highly-rated option protects the floors from scuff marks and will help to keep the actual unit in place.

Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical:

Slip the compact Cubii Jr. under your chair, sofa or desk and help yourself remain active, even while seated. This elliptical machine is a cinch to assemble, and tracks your strides, calories burned, time, distance, and RPM. Two wheel stoppers help prevent your office chair from shifting while you pedal.

