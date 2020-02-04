Gillette Fusion Razor with trimmer, beard combs, more from $13.50 (Reg. $19)

Amazon is offering the Gillette Fusion All Purpose Men’s Styler Trimmer for $14.14 or $13.43 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at just over $14 from Walmart as well. Regularly up to $19 at Amazon, today’s deal is a new all-time low there and the best we can find. Featuring a 3-in-1 design, this razor/trimmer combo is ideal for precision styling and the like. It includes a typical razor cartridge as well as three beard combs and the Edge Precision Trimmer for detailing. Rated 4+ stars from over 770 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

However, if you don’t need the extra detailing function and beard combs, consider a basic Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor instead. This one comes with a pair of blades and sells for just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. It is also rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 customers.

Whichever you choose, the 3-pack of NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm is down at $10.45 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save at Amazon. Regularly $15 or more, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the 4+ star-rated 3-pack.

Gillette Fusion Men’s Styler Trimmer :

Beard Trimmer with Braun engineered technology; Easy grip handle for precise trimming. 3 combs (2mm, 4mm, 6mm) for customizing your style

Gillette razors: shave with any Gillette Fusion5 men’s razor cartridge

Edge with Precision Trimmer: designed for crisp, defined lines

Includes 1 trimmer, 1 ProGlide Cartridge, 3 combs (for different hair lengths), 1 battery, and an organizer

