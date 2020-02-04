Merrell hiking shoes, boots, sneakers, more up to 55% off at Hautelook from $30

Hautelook’s Merrell Sale offers up to 55% off select styles of sneakers, hiking shoes, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Ashford Classic Suede Chukka Boots is ready for your next outdoor adventure. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for $80. These shoes are stylish and have a cushioned insole as well as a padded collar for additional comfort. It also has a breathable mesh lining and a rigid outsole that helps with traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Agility Peak Flex 2 E-Mesh Sneaker $76 (Orig. $130)
- Ashford Classic Suede Chukka Boot $80 (Orig. $150)
- Gridway Knit Sneaker $77 (Orig. $130)
- Mag 9 Sneaker $72 (Orig. $120)
- Jungle Mid XX Waterproof Sneaker $85 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Hydro Moc Clog $30 (Orig. $50)
- Range Slide AC Sneaker $60 (Orig. $100)
- Bondi AC Running Sneaker $66 (Orig. $110)
- Ashford Classic Chukka Boots $80 (Orig. $150)
- Trail Glove 5 3D Sock Sneaker $85 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Marmot End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 55% off jackets, vests, and more.
