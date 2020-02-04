Merrell hiking shoes, boots, sneakers, more up to 55% off at Hautelook from $30

- Feb. 4th 2020 8:46 am ET

0

Hautelook’s Merrell Sale offers up to 55% off select styles of sneakers, hiking shoes, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Ashford Classic Suede Chukka Boots is ready for your next outdoor adventure. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for $80. These shoes are stylish and have a cushioned insole as well as a padded collar for additional comfort. It also has a breathable mesh lining and a rigid outsole that helps with traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Marmot End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 55% off jackets, vests, and more.

