HP’s all-in-one vanquishes ink, supports iCloud and AirPrint: $129 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer (M148dw) for $128.90 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a price we’ve not seen beaten at Amazon in over 5-months. With AirPrint in tow, this capable unit delivers native iOS and macOS printing, eliminating the need for drivers and special apps. It’s also ready to scan and copy, simplifying several and small home office needs. Up to 30 page per minute speeds ensure that large jobs won’t keep you waiting. Support for cloud printing allows users to create physical documents from files stored in iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox. Rated 4/5 stars.

Not opposed to ink? Now is an excellent time to snatch up HP’s ENVY 5055 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer for $60 as it tends to fluctuate between today’s price and $120. It’s an affordable AirPrint-ready alternative that delivers color prints.

If you’d like to have fax capabilities at your disposal, don’t miss out on yesterday’s HP LaserJet Pro deal at $149. This offer slices 25% off, leaving you with $50 of extra cash in your pocket.

HP LaserJet Pro AiO Printer (M148dw) features:

  • HP’s BEST VALUE LASER PRINTER – With 1,000 pages of toner right out of the box, HP Laserjet Pro M148dw is an all in one wireless monochrome laser printer that lets you print more for less. High yield toners also available
  • UNCOMPROMISING QUALITY – Print, scan, and copy consistently high quality documents with the HP Laserjet Pro M148dw all-in-one wireless laser printer, HP’s best value multi function printer for automatic two sided printing

