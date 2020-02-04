Get The Hunger Games Film Collection on Blu-ray and 4K from $20, more from $7

Amazon is offering the Hunger Games Complete 4K Blu-ray Film Collection for $59.99 shipped. However, those who don’t require 4K quality can opt for the standard Blu-ray collection at $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from $100 and $40 respectively, this is a new all-time low on the 4K collection and is the best available. If you’re a Hunger Games fan, then this bundle is for you. Not only will you score all of the movies on 4K Blu-ray, but also gain digital copies so you can watch them on just about any streaming service, once you set up Movies Anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for even more Blu-ray deals.

Other Blu-ray deals:

For those who are buying the Blu-rays here for their digital copies (what I often do when my favorite titles go on sale), be sure to check out this rare deal we found on the Apple TV 4K. Best Buy is giving $50 worth of Apple Music to those who purchase right now, so be sure to take advantage before this sale ends.

Also, don’t forget about Apple’s Oscar movie bundle sale with 4K films and more from $1. If any of your favorite flicks were at the Oscars this year, be sure to give this sale a look.

The Hunger Games:

Katniss Everdeen voluntarily takes her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death.

