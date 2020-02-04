Ibanez Acoustic/Electric Guitars from $110 + more at up to $800 off

Adorama is now offering a series of very notable deals on Ibanez guitars. From effects and classical acoustics to hardcore Ibanez 7-strings for all you metal heads, there are loads of deals today starting from just $110 shipped. One standout here for beginners is the Ibanez GIO GAX 6-String Electric Guitar for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160 or so, today’s deal is a solid $40 discount and the lowest we can find. Perfect for starter players that like their music hard and fast, it features a Rosewood fretboard, Mahogany body and a pair of Infinity R pickups with a 3-way toggle switch. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for loads more Ibanez/guitar deals.

In the lists below you’ll find loads more Ibanez guitar deals along with offers from other major brands. The options start from $110 for the acoustics but if you’re looking for an electric for even less than today’s lead deal check out this Monoprice option for $80 (20% off).

Today’s Ibanez Guitar Deals:

More Guitar Deals Still Live:

Ibanez GIO GAX 6-String Electric Guitar:

A guitar doesn’t have to cost a bundle to sound good. The GIO series was developed for players who want Ibanez quality in a more affordable package. Not only do they look and play better than everything else in their price range, but their rigorous inspection, set-up and warranty is the same as Ibanez’s more expensive models.

