Ibanez Acoustic/Electric Guitars from $110 + more at up to $800 off

Adorama is now offering a series of very notable deals on Ibanez guitars. From effects and classical acoustics to hardcore Ibanez 7-strings for all you metal heads, there are loads of deals today starting from just $110 shipped. One standout here for beginners is the Ibanez GIO GAX 6-String Electric Guitar for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160 or so, today’s deal is a solid $40 discount and the lowest we can find. Perfect for starter players that like their music hard and fast, it features a Rosewood fretboard, Mahogany body and a pair of Infinity R pickups with a 3-way toggle switch. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for loads more Ibanez/guitar deals.
In the lists below you’ll find loads more Ibanez guitar deals along with offers from other major brands. The options start from $110 for the acoustics but if you’re looking for an electric for even less than today’s lead deal check out this Monoprice option for $80 (20% off).
Today’s Ibanez Guitar Deals:
- Ibanez Classical GA15-1/2 Acoustic $110 (Reg. $150)
- Ibanez Classical GA15 Acoustic $110 (Reg. $150)
- Ibanez 5W Guitar Combo Amp $300 ($100 off)
- Ibanez Artcore AF75 Hollowbody Electric $350 (Reg. $500)
- Ibanez RGEW521FM Electric $500 (Reg. $700)
- Ibanez RGD Iron 7-String Electric $550 (Reg. $800)
- Ibanez AZ Electric with Case $999 ($300 off)
- Ibanez AZ Prestige Electric with Hardshell Case $1,599 ($400 off)
- Plus many more Ibanez deals…
More Guitar Deals Still Live:
- Fender PU LE Jag Strat $1,199 ($800 off)
- Fender PU LE Jazz-Tele $1,199 ($800 off)
- Fender PU LE Strat-Tele $1,199 ($800 off)
- Fender PU LE ’51 Tele PJ Bass $1,199 ($800 off)
- Yamaha F335 Acoustic $130 (Reg. $160)
- Gretsch G5021E Parlor Electric $350 ($200 off)
- Martin X1AE Acoustic-Electric $480 ($120 off)
- Martin D Mahogany Acoustic $1,000 ($200 off)
- Martin Grand 15ME Acoustic-Electric $1,350 ($250 off)
- Gretsch Pro Jet Electric $1,699 ($800 off)
- Gretsch Pro Gentleman Electric $1,899 ($800+ off)
Ibanez GIO GAX 6-String Electric Guitar:
A guitar doesn’t have to cost a bundle to sound good. The GIO series was developed for players who want Ibanez quality in a more affordable package. Not only do they look and play better than everything else in their price range, but their rigorous inspection, set-up and warranty is the same as Ibanez’s more expensive models.
