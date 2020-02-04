Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad Pro is down to a new low of $100 (Reg. $120)

Daily Steals is offering the Logitech Slim Folio Pro for the 11-inch iPad Pro at $99.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $120 but both Best Buy and Amazon have it on sale for $110 right now, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re not a fan of the backlightless design of Apple’s official Smart Folio Keyboard, then Logitech’s option is a great alternative. Offering a backlight, chicklet design on the keyboard, and a back protector, this case is a great choice for anyone who types on their iPad often. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Plus, you can check out our hands-on review for more.

Now, with a portion of your savings, be sure to check out this iPad sleeve. It’s got room enough to keep your tablet, keyboard, Pencil, and more at the ready and protected from the elements. At just $11 Prime shipped, it’s a great buy.

Don’t forget to swing by our revamped Apple guide which is updated daily with the best deals, sales, and news from around the web.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro features:

Backlit keys – Type away, day or night. Backlit laptop-like keys let you achieve maximum productivity anywhere

Large, well-spaced keys Stretched edge-to-edge and full row of iOS shortcut keys

Sturdy, lightweight case and smooth outer fabric – keep your iPad Pro safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills

Secure magnetic latch – holds case securely closed to protect iPad screen while you’re on the go

Space to charge and stow Apple Pencil – Charge Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) with the case on. Keep it close and secure in transit

