Nordstrom offers up to 60% off: The North Face, UGG, Free People, more

Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off hundreds of new sale arrivals. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Free People, UGG, Lucky Brand, Barefoot Dreams, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The North Face Dunraven Jacket that’s on sale for $69, which is $30 off the original rate. This jacket is great for winter and it comes with two color options. Sherpa material is also very trendy and this jacket is lightweight to transition into spring. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom below.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Thermoball Jacket $154 (Orig. $220)
- Wolverine Evans Plain Toe Boots $300 (Orig. $400)
- Peter Millar Quilted Vest $92 (Orig. $185)
- Johnston & Murphy Copeland Boots $110 (Orig. $159)
- The North Face Dunraven Jacket $69 (Orig. $99)
Our top picks for women include:
- The North Face Metropolis II Jacket $202 (Orig. $289)
- Free People North Short Tunic $41 (Orig. $68)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan $75 (Orig. $110)
- Nordstrom Cashmere Hoodie $197 (Orig. $329)
- Lucky Brand Cable Knit Crewneck $59 (Orig. $99)
