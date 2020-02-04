Prep for 2020 hikes with Osprey’s Ultralight Pack: $21 (Amazon low, 40% off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $21.17 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This Osprey pack is a great option to buy in preparation for those upcoming 2020 hikes you’ll be wanting to take. A stretch mesh side pocket allows you to easily stow a water bottle and internal space lets you haul whatever snacks or pieces of gear you deem as essential. A bundled carrying case provides an extra layer of protection for one of your accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
While you’re at it, now’s a great time to pick up Contigo’s 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle for $5. This is bound to be useful all year, especially when hiking. Bear in mind that shipping is currently delayed 1-4 weeks.
Need something that can fit a MacBook? Well, it just so happens that yesterday we found two of Targus’ sophisticated backpacks on sale from $40.50. The deals are still live, allowing you to lock in $20+ in savings.
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:
- Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters
- Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles
- Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world
- Packs down into its own carrying case
- Pockets: 3 exterior
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!