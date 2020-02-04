Prep for 2020 hikes with Osprey’s Ultralight Pack: $21 (Amazon low, 40% off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $21.17 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This Osprey pack is a great option to buy in preparation for those upcoming 2020 hikes you’ll be wanting to take. A stretch mesh side pocket allows you to easily stow a water bottle and internal space lets you haul whatever snacks or pieces of gear you deem as essential. A bundled carrying case provides an extra layer of protection for one of your accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, now’s a great time to pick up Contigo’s 24-Oz. Jackson Water Bottle for $5. This is bound to be useful all year, especially when hiking. Bear in mind that shipping is currently delayed 1-4 weeks.

Need something that can fit a MacBook? Well, it just so happens that yesterday we found two of Targus’ sophisticated backpacks on sale from $40.50. The deals are still live, allowing you to lock in $20+ in savings.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:

  • Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters
  • Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles
  • Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world
  • Packs down into its own carrying case
  • Pockets: 3 exterior

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
