Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Boarding Bag drops to $164 (Reg. $200)

- Feb. 4th 2020 4:55 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Lineate Underseat Carry on Boarding Bag with Spinner Wheels in the color black for $164 shipped. Regularly priced at $200, that’s one of the lowest rates we’ve seen. This luggage is lightweight and its spinner wheels will help you get to your destination in a breeze. Better yet? It has a USB port to keep your devices charged while on the go. I also love that it’s water and tear resistant, so it will stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Also, be sure you can easily identify your bag while traveling with the Travelambo Leather Luggage Markers. This tag comes in an array of color options for just $7.49. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 600 reviews from Amazon customers.

Samsonite Lineate Carry-On Bag features:

  • PREMIUM STEEL CARTRIDGE BEARING WHEELS Custom engineered, recessed to maximize packing capacity, for effortless glide and maneuverability
  • THE POWER STATION Special hub that includes a USB port and a zippered pocket sized for wireless charging (Does not include PowerPack)
  • TRI CORE NYLON with SAMGUARD TREATMENT Rugged, lightweight, exceptionally resistant to abrasion, punctures, and tears, and water resistant ERGO ZIPPER Comfort-shaped pulls are engineered to utilize a light grasp for a smoother, easier slide

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

