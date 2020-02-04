Add Sceptre’s 32-inch HDTV to your game room or office at just $86 shipped

Walmart is offering the Sceptre 32-inch 720p HDTV for $86 shipped. For comparison, most 32-inch 720p models on Amazon are around $120 or more. This is a great screen to add to your bedroom, office, or game room. While it doesn’t bring the latest 4K or HDR features to the table, those really aren’t needed for every little thing. In fact, many broadcast television shows are displayed in either 720p or 1080p, making this TV quite adequate. Plus, if you’re just wanting to keep the news on in the background or have something to use for viewing the weather, it’s a great choice. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a spare HDMI cable. This 3-pack is under $8 Prime shipped and is capable of carrying 4K signal, should you upgrade eventually. Plus, there’s a right-angle adapter included along with some reusable cable ties to keep everything nice and tidy.

You should also check into the Roku Express, which will allow you to stream YouTube, Prime Video, and more. At $29 shipped, it’s an easy buy if you need to make this TV smart.

Sceptre 32-inch 720p HDTV features:

Escape into a world of splendid color and clarity with the X322BV-SR. Clear QAM tuner is included to make cable connection as easy as possible, without an antenna. HDMI input delivers the unbeatable combination of high-definition video and clear audio. A USB port comes in handy when you want to flip through all of your stored pictures and tune into your stored music. More possibilities: with HDMI, VGA, Component and Composite inputs, we offer a convenient balance between the old and new to suit your diverse preferences.With the ability to connect your computer, laptop, monitor, or TV to all your favorite variety of input options, VGA inputs deliver superb analog video.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!