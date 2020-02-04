These ultra-durable backpacks and camera bags from Incase start at $40

You can spend a small fortune on bags for your laptop and other kit. But Incase offers really good quality at an affordable price, with a range of smart designs to choose from. Here are four excellent examples, now with up to 74% off MSRP at 9to5Toys Specials.

Incase Nylon Backpack

Another solid option for commuters, the Nylon backpack has a 15-inch laptop pocket that is lined with faux fur. The exterior is made from ballistic nylon, and there are five slim pockets inside. Worth $159.95, the backpack is currently just $39.99.

Incase ICON Backpack

Perfect for everyday use, the ICON backpack provides stylish and sturdy protection for your 16-inch laptop and accessories. The bag is made from durable 840D nylon, with multiple pockets inside and a sternum strap to spread the load. Normally $199.95, the ICON is now just $59.99.

Incase Drone Pro Pack

Designed specifically for carrying quadcopters, the Drone Pro Pack has a large padded compartment for your flying machine. A full-body zip provides easy access, while customizable velcro dividers provide space for accessories. You can even squeeze in a 15-inch laptop in the back panel. Usually $199.95, the backpack is now only $49.99.

Incase Camera Pro Pack

With space inside for a full-frame DSLR complete with lens, the Camera Pro Pack is ideal for photographers. The abrasion-resistant shell makes this backpack tough enough for any outdoor adventure, and there are padded compartments inside for extra lenses and accessories. Usually priced at $219.99, the Pack is now $99.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!