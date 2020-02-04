Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 6-months for $33.50 ($90 value)

CDKeys is offering 6-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $33.49 with free digital delivery. A half year of Game Pass Ultimate is worth about $90 with 3-month subs regularly selling for $45 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is one of the better prices we have tracked for a 6-month membership and is a perfect chance to extend your existing subscription at a discount. Although, if you still haven’t converted your Live Gold account, you can score your first month for $1 and learn more about the process right here. Along with all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, Ultimate includes unlimited access to Microsoft’s game streaming library and more. All the details are down below.

Be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Xbox game deals and everything you need to know about today’s Apex Legends Season 4 launch. You might also want to check out the latest on Xbox Series X, our hands-on video review of the new Series 2 Elite controller, and the limited edition Nike Air Max Xbox.

Swing by our Games/Apps Guide for additional deals, product announcements, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

