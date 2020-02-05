AOC’s 25-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor hits $150 (Amazon low), 2K and 4K from $179

Amazon is offering the AOC 25-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor (G2590FX) for $149.76 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This AOC monitor sets out to ratchet up your gaming experience thanks to features like a 144Hz refresh and near-frameless design. Its fast refresh rate is paired with Adaptive-Sync and G-Sync compatibility to bolster game play by reducing screen tearing, display stuttering, and input lag. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More monitors on sale:

When choosing between HDMI and DisplayPort, the latter comes out on top. No matter which monitor you chose, scoring Monoprice’s DisplayPort Cable for $12 is an excellent way to wrap things up. It’s 10-feet long and is nylon-braided, helping it resist tangling while also boosting longevity.

AOC 25-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor features:

25″ (24.5″ Viewable) AOC Gaming monitor with 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution TN panel

Rapid 1ms response and 144Hz refresh rate

50,000, 000: 1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible + Adaptive-Sync for the smoothest competitive game play

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!