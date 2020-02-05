Bass Factory updates your boots with 25% off select styles and deals from $30

Bass Factory offers an extra 25% off select styles and an extra 15% off your purchase with code FLASH25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Before spring showers, be sure to update your boots so you stay dry. The men’s Mallard Classic Duck Boots are on sale for $52, which is down from its original rate of $135. These classic waterproof boots come in five versatile color options and have a rubber outsole that promotes traction. It’s also said to withstand temperatures of down to -10 degrees and have a fleece sock lining for warmth. Find the rest of our top picks from Bass Factory below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

