J.Crew’s Flash Sale takes 40% off tops, sweaters, and shirts for this spring

- Feb. 5th 2020 12:18 pm ET

J.Crew’s Flash Sale offers 40% off tops, sweaters, and shirts with promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The women’s Boyfriend Crewneck Leopard Sweater is very trendy for this season and will look great with jeans or leggings alike. Originally priced at $98, but during the sale it’s marked down to $59. I love the fit of this sweater that will be flattering on an array of body types and it can easily be layered under jackets or vests. As we mentioned in the new Jennifer Lopez x COACH collaboration, leopard is a huge hit for spring and this sweater is a perfect option to style the trend. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

