Score Logitech’s spill-proof wireless keyboard and mouse for $32 (Reg. $44)

- Feb. 5th 2020 11:05 am ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech MK540 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo for $31.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy as well as at Amazon, though shipping is delayed until March. Usually selling for $44, like you’ll find at Staples, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. This bundle is a notable yet affordable way to give your computer a new set of peripherals. The full-size, spill-proof keyboard has a palm rest and adjustable legs, while the mouse sports an ambidextrous contoured design that’s paired with with rubber grips. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Opt for a lower-end keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech to save even more. Amazon will sell you the Logitech MK270 bundle for $22, leaving an extra $10 in your pocket. This model ditches the spill-proof design found in the lead deal among some of the other enhancements. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 17,900 customers. 

For a more gaming-oriented accessory, Razer’s Basilisk Mouse adds RGB vibes to your battlestation for $40. That’s 42% off what you’d normally pay and a great option for those looking for something a bit more feature-packed.

Logitech Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo features:

Navigate and type smoothly with this Logitech Advanced wireless combo. Its ambidextrous contoured mouse with rubber grips provides a secure, comfortable hold, and the full-size keyboard has a palm rest and adjustable tilt legs for ergonomic extended use. The Unifying receiver connects this plug-and-play Logitech Advanced wireless combo to a computer within 32.8 feet.

