Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Bon Appetit, Arch Digest, Consumer Reports, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week. With offers starting from $4 per year, just about all of the titles in today’s sale are even lower than our usual exclusive pricing. This week’s deals include Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, and Smithsonian magazine. All titles ship free every month, include no sales tax, and will never get auto-renewed at full price on you. Head below for all the details.

While all of the titles in the Deals of the Week sale are at the lowest we can find, one standout here is on Bon Appetit magazine. We see this one drop down to $5 per year quite regularly in our exclusive offers and during the weekend sales, but at just $4 with free delivery, now’s a perfect time to jump in or extend your existing subscription. Regularly as much as $25 per year at Amazon, you can score a year for $5 right now but you’ll want to watch out for those auto renewals. Amazon will renew your sub on you at whatever price it is at if you don’t cancel it manually, unlike DiscountMags.

Having said all that, Architectural Digest at $4.50 is a rare occurrence as well. This one doesn’t tend to drop down to $5 very often these days, so capitalize on the near-holiday pricing while you can.

Prefer some all digital books instead? We still have Amazon Kindle readers starting from $65 and here are your First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6). That’s on top of the recent ComiXology event with big-time deals on Ant-Man novels as well as X-Men/Fantastic Four comics from $1.

Bon Appetit Magazine:

Bon Appetit magazine appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer. Every issue gives you a wide array of delectable recipe ideas, family meal planners, tips on healthy eating, cooking tools and advice, and detailed articles covering numerous food topics. Each issue of Bon Appetit magazine appeals to both seasoned cooks and beginners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!