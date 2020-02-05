Men’s Wearhouse Clearance takes up to 70% off: Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, more

For a limited time only, Men’s Wearhouse Clearance Event takes up to 70% off original prices. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Joseph Abboud, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Plaid Classic Sport Coat is on sale for $160, which is down from its original rate of $400. This sport coat is available in four color options and versatile to wear with jeans or slacks alike. It also features a sophisticated look that’s timeless to use for years to come. Plus, it’s modern hem and a two button plaket gives it a polished touch. Find the rest of our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Calvin Klein X-Fit Navy Stripe Slim Fit Suit $200 (Orig. $700)
- Joseph Abboud Check Sport Shirt $30 (Orig. $100)
- Cole Haan Watson Wingtip Oxfords $110 (Orig. $155)
- Joe’s Jeans Brixton Dark Wash Jeans $80 (Orig. $169)
- Joseph Abboud Cashmere Black Sweater $80 (Orig. $200)
- Ralph Lauren Plaid Classic Sport Coat $160 (Orig. $400)
- Tommy Hilfiger Classic Fit Sport Coat $130 (Orig. $300)
- …and even more deals…
