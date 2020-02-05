Stay cozy this winter with 20% off pajamas for women, today only at Amazon

- Feb. 5th 2020 9:23 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PajamaGram (97% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering 20% off women’s pajamas. One of the most notable deals is the Cotton Jersey Pajamas in several color options for $29.59 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas can be worn year-round with a lightweight feel and relaxed fit. They have a double-brushed jersey material for added comfort and a classic button-up front. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews from happy Amazon customers.

Another great comfortable option is the Long Cotton Soft Robe that’s marked down to $35.99 and regularly is priced at $45. This robe is great for lounging and has a cinched waist that’s flattering. Best of all? It’s available in twenty color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 720 reviews.

PajamaGram Cotton Jersey Pajamas feature:

  • Our PJs are designed to be relaxed & generously oversized. You may find they RUN LARGE. We recommend if you are between sizes, you SIZE DOWN one size smaller. See size chart below.
  • Double-brushed cotton jersey glides along the skin with a smooth caress that feels like you’re FLOATING IN A CLOUD; Fabric stays soft, wash after wash, making them your most RELIABLE WOMEN’S PAJAMA
  • Button-front Womens PJs are inspired by FAVORITE MENSWEAR STYLES; Long-sleeve top is classic and convenient with a notched collar and CHEST POCKET, and full-length pants with pockets and an ELASTIC, DRAWSTRING WAIST

Best Amazon Deals

