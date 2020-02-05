Get eight Panasonic AA rechargeable batteries + USB wall charger for $30.50

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries bundled with a USB Wall Charger for $30.50. Today’s deal is a nearly 25% price drop from the regular $40 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. You’ll find everything you need in this bundle to get started with a rechargeable battery setup, including eight AAs and a wall charger. This is Panasonic’s upgraded power dock with a built-in USB port that will charge up various other devices at 2.4A. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to save further? Grab a four-pack with the standard wall charger for $17.99. Aside from cutting the quantity in half, you’ll miss out on the built-in USB port that accompanies our featured deal above. Still, it’s hard to go wrong here if you’re just starting to check out the rechargeable battery scene.

Panasonic AA rechargeable batteries feature:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

Individual battery charging technology

Charge any combination of 1 – 4 AA or AAA eneloop cells in up to 7 hours

