Get eight Panasonic AA rechargeable batteries + USB wall charger for $30.50

- Feb. 5th 2020 8:30 am ET

$30.50
0

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries bundled with a USB Wall Charger for $30.50. Today’s deal is a nearly 25% price drop from the regular $40 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. You’ll find everything you need in this bundle to get started with a rechargeable battery setup, including eight AAs and a wall charger. This is Panasonic’s upgraded power dock with a built-in USB port that will charge up various other devices at 2.4A. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to save further? Grab a four-pack with the standard wall charger for $17.99. Aside from cutting the quantity in half, you’ll miss out on the built-in USB port that accompanies our featured deal above. Still, it’s hard to go wrong here if you’re just starting to check out the rechargeable battery scene.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional deals on energy-saving products that are environmentally friendly.

Panasonic AA rechargeable batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • Individual battery charging technology
  • Charge any combination of 1 – 4 AA or AAA eneloop cells in up to 7 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$30.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
panasonic

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp