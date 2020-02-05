Philips GoStyler with beard combs and trimmer falls to $13 for today only

- Feb. 5th 2020 8:58 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $13
0

Amazon has the Philips Norelco Trim and Shape GoStyler (FS9185/49) for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $20, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and is the best price we can find. The GoStyler is designed to trim and shape your beard with a series of precision combs for the perfect length. The system also includes a click-on trimmer for detailing as well as a fully-washable wet/dry build. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, at just $13 this is one of the more affordable options out there. You could go with a simple manual razor from Gillette for $7 but you won’t get much precision detailing done with it. Something like this Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer at under $10 might be worth a look though. It will allow you to line-up that beard as well as take care of pesky nose and ear situations.

We also still have the Gillette Fusion All Purpose Men’s Styler Trimmer on sale from just over $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $19). While it will cost you a few cents more than today’s lead deal, it does provide similar functionality with three beard combs and a precision trimmer.

Philips Norelco Trim and Shape GoStyler:

  • With Dual Cut technology, twice sharpened for sharper blades and perfect edging
  • Detail foil shaver for perfect lines, edges, and contours
  • 3 precision beard combs for maintaining stubbles and mustache
  • Soft rubber grip for maximum control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard