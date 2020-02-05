Philips GoStyler with beard combs and trimmer falls to $13 for today only

Amazon has the Philips Norelco Trim and Shape GoStyler (FS9185/49) for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $20, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and is the best price we can find. The GoStyler is designed to trim and shape your beard with a series of precision combs for the perfect length. The system also includes a click-on trimmer for detailing as well as a fully-washable wet/dry build. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, at just $13 this is one of the more affordable options out there. You could go with a simple manual razor from Gillette for $7 but you won’t get much precision detailing done with it. Something like this Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer at under $10 might be worth a look though. It will allow you to line-up that beard as well as take care of pesky nose and ear situations.

We also still have the Gillette Fusion All Purpose Men’s Styler Trimmer on sale from just over $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $19). While it will cost you a few cents more than today’s lead deal, it does provide similar functionality with three beard combs and a precision trimmer.

Philips Norelco Trim and Shape GoStyler:

With Dual Cut technology, twice sharpened for sharper blades and perfect edging

Detail foil shaver for perfect lines, edges, and contours

3 precision beard combs for maintaining stubbles and mustache

Soft rubber grip for maximum control

