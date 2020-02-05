REI Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off: The North Face, Columbia, more

The REI Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on brands including The North Face, Columbia, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the North Face Sierra Peak Jacket is a nice option for winter weather. This jacket has 800 goose down-fill insulation to help keep you warm and is highly compressible, which is great for traveling. It also has a cinched hem to keep cool air out and two zippered hand pockets to store essentials. Best of all? It’s currently on sale for $195 and originally was priced at $279. Find the rest of our top picks from REI’s Winter Clearance Event below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- REI Revelcloud II Jacket $60 (Orig. $149)
- The North Face Sierra Peak Jacket $195 (Orig. $279)
- Columbia Alpine Action Jacket $119 (Orig. $170)
- Patagonia Lone Mountain Jacket $265 (Orig. $379)
- The North Face Campshire Pullover $104 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Patagonia Radalie Insulated Parka is another standout. Originally priced at $199, however during the sale you can find it for $139. This style has a fashionable longline hem and it has sweat-wicking material to promote comfort throughout your day.
The most notable deals for women include:
- The North Face Arctic Down Parka $209 (Orig. $299)
- Patagonia Radalie Insulated Parka $139 (Orig. $199)
- Columbia Lay D Down II Jacket $161 (Orig. $230)
- The North Face Tech Glacier Pullover $33 (Orig. $55)
- Columbia Minx Shorty III Snow Boots $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!