Save $95 on Roborock’s S4 robotic vacuum with a 150-minute battery, now $300

- Feb. 5th 2020 4:22 pm ET

0

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S4 Robot Vacuum for $300.19 shipped with the code ROBOROCKS4 at checkout. Down from its $395 going rate right now, this beats our last mention by $0.10 and is the best available. If you hate vacuuming and let’s face it, who doesn’t, then this robot is perfect for your home. It works with the simple press of a button and uses laser mapping to ensure that it never misses a spot. Plus, the battery is good for 150-minutes of runtime on a single charge, which should be more than enough to clean your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, if you don’t need 150-minutes of runtime, then check out what eufy has to offer. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is just $170 when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind that it only goes for 100-minutes on a charge, removing nearly an hour’s worth of cleaning from your robot’s routine.

However, opting for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a great way to save even more. It’s not robotic, meaning you’ll be doing all of the cleanings. But, at under $30 on Amazon, you’re saving 90% compared to today’s lead deal.

Roborock S4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide