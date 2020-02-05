Save $95 on Roborock’s S4 robotic vacuum with a 150-minute battery, now $300

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S4 Robot Vacuum for $300.19 shipped with the code ROBOROCKS4 at checkout. Down from its $395 going rate right now, this beats our last mention by $0.10 and is the best available. If you hate vacuuming and let’s face it, who doesn’t, then this robot is perfect for your home. It works with the simple press of a button and uses laser mapping to ensure that it never misses a spot. Plus, the battery is good for 150-minutes of runtime on a single charge, which should be more than enough to clean your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, if you don’t need 150-minutes of runtime, then check out what eufy has to offer. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is just $170 when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind that it only goes for 100-minutes on a charge, removing nearly an hour’s worth of cleaning from your robot’s routine.

However, opting for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a great way to save even more. It’s not robotic, meaning you’ll be doing all of the cleanings. But, at under $30 on Amazon, you’re saving 90% compared to today’s lead deal.

Roborock S4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

