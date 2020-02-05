Play Half Life: Alyx on Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ VR headset at $230 (Reg. $499)

Amazon offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset for $229.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Samsung for the same price. Having dropped from $499, today’s offer saves you $269, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. With Half Life: Alyx just around the cornerSamsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ headset is a great option for diving into the anticipated title. SteamVR support allows it to work with a catalog of Windows PC titles and two motion-activated controllers offer immersive control over the virtual world. Other notable specs include built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound and a high-resolution AMOLED display. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 465 customers. Head below for more.

While the Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ is an affordable option when it comes to full-fledged desktop-grade VR, it’s still a high-end option for those just getting started. A solid alternative would be to consider picking up the Oculus Go instead, which sells for $149 at Amazon. 

This standalone VR headset is great for devoted Mac users or those who may not have a capable PC and allows you to experience virtual reality without any additional overhead. Though one trade-off is that this headset isn’t equipped to play Half Life: Alyx.

For a more traditional battlestation upgrade that is sure to enhance your setup’s immersion, Acer’s 49-inch curved UltraWide monitor is currently $230 off at Amazon. Alongside that offer, we’re seeing a variety of other displays marked down to as low as $170.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Headset features:

The Odyssey+ improves on its predecessor with Samsung’s Anti-Screen Door Effect technology. The Screen Door Effect (SDE) is a widely known issue for VR headsets, but Samsung solves it by applying a grid that diffuses light coming from each pixel and replicating the picture to areas around the pixel. This makes the spaces between pixels less visible. This provides a perceived 1233 ppi, which is doubled that of its predecessor.

