UGG Closet is open! Save up to 60% off popular boots, slippers, robes, more

For five days only, UGG Closet is open with up to 60% off select styles of boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For women, the Mini Bailey Bow II Boots are a standout from this event. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $90. These boots are available in three color options that are great for spring and its bow-tie backing adds a fun statement. It has a sheepskin lining that was made to be ultra-soft and help keep you warm in cold temperatures. With nearly 1,300 reviews, this style is rated 4.9/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

