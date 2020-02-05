HomeKit + AirPlay 2 grace VIZIO’s $358 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision TV (Reg. $500)

Walmart is offering the VIZIO 55-inch Dolby Vision 4K HomeKit-enabled Smart UHDTV for $358 shipped. For comparison, a similar model at Best Buy goes for $550 and this one fetches $500 direct right now. This TV brings with it many fantastic features considering its budget-friendly price. You’ll find HomeKit control, AirPlay 2 built-in, and even Dolby Vision available for your viewing pleasure. However, it also is compatible with Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, as well as Chromecast and even Prime Video, giving you a well-rounded experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more about VIZIO’s HomeKit capabilities in our hands-on review.

Now, with your savings, you should get a few more home theater essentials. This fully-articulated wall mount is just $30.50 shipped and will allow your TV to float instead of sit on an entertainment center. With hanging the TV on your wall, you’ll also want to grab Legrand’s Wiremold Kit. It’s available for under $23 Prime shipped at Amazon, and I used this in my living room to keep things nice and tidy.

For a smaller screen, don’t forget that we spotted a 32-inch HDTV for $86 yesterday. While it doesn’t sport Dolby Vision or HomeKit, it’s a great option for game rooms or offices.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Experience a world of extraordinary color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series Quantum 55″ Class (Diag. 54.5″) 4K HDR Smart TV. The first in class to utilize cutting-edge quantum dot technology, the M-Series Quantum delivers cinematic color intensity as more than one billion colors jump to life. UltraBright 400 produces bright, detailed highlights at up to 400 nits of brightness, while VIZIO’s powerful Active Full Array® backlight offers 10 local dimming zones, resulting in deep black levels with stunning detail and contrast.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!