Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: REI Winter Clearance, UGG, Roborock Vacuum, more

Activewear |
- Joe’s New Balance offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles under $45
- REI Winter Clearance Event takes up to 50% off: The North Face, Columbia, more
- Marmot, The North Face, more up to 65% off during Steep and Cheap’s Winter Sale
- Nordstrom is offering The North Face Cervasse Backpack for $55 (Reg. $79)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering 30% off select North Face styles
Casual and Formalwear |
- Stay cozy this winter with 20% off pajamas for women, today only at Amazon
- Men’s Wearhouse Clearance takes up to 70% off: Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, more
- UGG Closet is open! Save up to 60% off popular boots, slippers, robes, more
- J.Crew’s Flash Sale takes 40% off tops, sweaters, and shirts for this spring
- Bass Factory updates your boots with 25% off select styles and deals from $30
Home Goods and more |
- Snag a new blade-less Dyson Pedestal Fan at a fresh low of $180 (Reg. $300)
- This multi-function toaster oven is also an air fryer at $60 (Reg. up to $130)
- Own DEWALT’s 168-Pc. Mechanics Tool Kit for $100 at Amazon (Reg. $165)
- Save $95 on Roborock’s S4 robotic vacuum with a 150-minute battery, now $300
- Save big on Ryobi tools, accessories, and more in the latest Home Depot sale
