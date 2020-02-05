Bring this conversation starting wine decanter home for $20 (Reg. $35)

MDA Direct (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the EraVino Premium Horn Wine Decanter for $19.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 or so, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. This hand-crafted blown glass decanter is designed to breath life into your wine by bringing out its ideal flavors. In this case, it is also a conversation starter that will look quite elegant on the table or countertop. This is lead-free, crystal glass that offers up more than enough space (59-ounces) for your standard bottle of wine. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At $20, today’s featured deal is on par with many of the most affordable glass decanters out there. You could save a couple bucks with this $18 Godinger option but you’ll get similar results with a $11 Rabbit Wine Aerator and Pourer as well. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 500 Amazon customers, but it won’t look quite as amazing as today’s lead deal on the table. Either way, a pack of these $7 wine stoppers can go a long way in keeping that bottle fresh for another day.

EraVino Premium Horn Wine Decanter :

This Premium Glass Horn Wine Decanter is crafted for superior balance, clarity, tonal quality and heat-resistance. Each glass is developed from a single piece of crystalline glass through a state-of-the-art pulled stem technology for the ultimate in durability and aesthetics. EraVino Horn decanter was specially designed, and is truly a gorgeous work of art. Hand-made and blown by very skilled artisans, making each decanter unique; no two decanters are exactly alike.

