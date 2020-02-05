Capture stable video with the Zhiyun Crane 3 Lab Gimbal, now $449 (50% off)

- Feb. 5th 2020 2:59 pm ET

0

Zhiyun’s Official Amazon Storefront is offering its Crane 3 Lab Gimbal for $449 shipped. Also at B&H for today only as part of its DealZone. Regularly up to $900, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re someone who shoots a lot of video, then a gimbal is an absolute must. It stabilizes your camera to help prevent shakes which can come from walking, riding in a car, running, or any other type of movement. Plus, gimbals can ensure that all of the movements that you do want are perfectly smooth. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking for something a little lower-cost will want to check out Zhiyun’s Crane M2. It’s designed for smaller payloads and doesn’t have as many features as today’s lead deal, like the focus control. I have the Crane M2 and find that for those using smaller cameras, it’s a great option at $269 shipped on Amazon.

Though, one could spend less by getting a smartphone-focused gimbal. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is $107 shipped on Amazon and saves you quite a bit of money over either of the two gimbals mentioned above. Just keep in mind that it’s really only supposed to hold a smartphone, and not normal cameras.

Zhiyun Crane 3 Lab Gimbal features:

The Zhiyun-Tech CRANE 3 LAB takes gimbal design in a different direction with the addition of a handle on top. With an included mini tripod attached on the bottom and this fixed, ergonomic handle on top, the CRANE 3 LAB can be used two-handed for optimal stability. Moreover, the handle enables you to seamlessly switch to underslung mode, whether with one or two hands, and achieve creative shots such as 360° roll shots as you move closer toward a subject. In addition to this innovative design, the CRANE 3 LAB also packs other advanced features, such as wireless video transmission, and provides the ability to stabilize up to 10 lb loads.

