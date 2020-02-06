Allen Edmonds Boot Season Sale offers up to 30% off popular styles for winter

Allen Edmonds is updating your footwear during its Boot Season Sale that’s offering up to 30% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Chelsea boots are a versatile and timeless option that you can wear for years to come. The men’s Liverpool Chelsea Boots are currently on sale for $345 and originally were priced at $495. These boots were designed to last with durable leather and a flexible frame to give you a natural stride. This style can also easily be worn with jeans on the weekends or paired with slacks to the office. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep scrolling to find even more deals from the Allen Edmonds Boot Season Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

