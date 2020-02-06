Amazon offers up to 30% off official NCAA jackets and pullovers today from $55

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Spyder NCAA apparel. You’ll find a series of jackets, pullovers, and sweaters organized by team for your convenience on this landing page. But one standout here is the Spyder Men’s Transport Quarter Zip Premium Fleece Gameday Pullover at $55.30 shipped. Use the pull-down menu on the listing page to select your team logo. Regularly $80, today’s deal is a solid 30% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. Described as a “modern slim fit quarter zip pullover,” it features an embroidered left chest graphic representing your team of choice. This officially licensed sweater is made of micro fleece and features a vertical chest-mounted contrasting zipper. Ratings are thin, but Spyder’s official NCAA gear generally receives solid reviews. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for yourself and hit up the team selection landing page right here. But if the jackets and sweaters aren’t what you’re after, you can score an officially licensed Champion Men’s NCAA T-Shirt from $15.50 Prime shipped right now. Again, you’ll be able to select which team you want from the pull down menu and save about $30 over today’s featured apparel offers.

Speaking of which, our Fashion Guide is jam-packed full of deals on just about anything you could need from some of the biggest brands out there. Those include Marmot, The North Face, UGG, Ralph Lauren, New Balance, and many more.

Spyder Men’s Quarter Zip Fleece Gameday Pullover

Perfect college men’s apparel quarter zip pullover. Perfect quarter zip pullover for gameday tailgates or cruising the town showing support for your team!

High quality and comfortable modern slim fit quarter zip pullover – perfect for any fan – with embroidered left chest graphic that will never go out of style

This quarter zip pullover runs smaller to a true size on a men’s apparel sizing scale – see sizing chart for the perfect fit based on your measurements

