Save nearly 50% on your first 4-months of Audible Gold, now under $8 per month

Amazon is currently offering new members 4-months of Audible for $7.95 per month. Normally around $15 per month, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in recent memory and is the lowest available. If you’re not quite sure what Audible is, it allows you to enjoy your favorite books without having to read. The author or narrator reads aloud and all you have to do is listen. Audible works on Amazon’s Echo devices through simple voice commands. You can also use the Audible app on iOS or Android, plus the website, which allows you to enjoy an audiobook just about anywhere. Learn even more about Audible right here.

Like stated above, you can enjoy Audible books through Amazon’s Alexa voice services. Considering you’re saving $28 here over the course of 4-months, why not put $20 of that to use? Anker’s Eufy Genie is an Alexa-enabled smart speaker that will run you just $20 Prime shipped, giving you the ability to say a simple command and hear your favorite book.

Prefer to read your books? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon is currently discounting its Kindle lineup from $65 right now. I have a Kindle and love the ability it gives, as it can store thousands of books in a very small device. Also, don’t forget to check out the Audible Challenge which offers $20 in Amazon credit if you finish three books before next month.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer available from February 5, 2020 12:00AM PT until February 18, 2020 at 11:59PM PT. Offer is valid only for new customers of Audible.com. Offer applies only to an Audible Gold monthly membership sold by audible.com. For the first 4 months of your Audible membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $7.95/mo. After the first 4 months, your Audible membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $14.95/mo.) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. Offer limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

