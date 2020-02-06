Aukey’s 8W LED lamp provides 380 lumens of light for $13, more

- Feb. 6th 2020 7:17 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 8W LED Desk Lamp for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code C2U4BL2Q at checkout. Down from its $26 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. It offers 8W of LED output, which provides up to 380 lumens of light. This is great for desks or bedside tables since it also packs the ability to dim and three different lighting modes. Whether you need something to illuminate an area for you to work on writing a paper, when reading a book, or just getting computer work done, this light is for you. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

We also spotted that Aukey’s Amazon storefront is offering its 7W LED Desk Lamp with a wooden design for $17.49 Prime shipped with the code C2U4BL2Q at checkout. This is down from its $35 going rate and is the best available. Bringing an all-natural wood design to the table, this lamp is great for a multitude of places. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget about this insane deal we found on a 4-pack of RGB LED bulbs at just $2.50 each.

Aukey 8W LED Lamp features:

  • Eye-Protection LED Source:Flicker-free lighting can provide near-natural light,shade of light can be changed to 15 different settings from cool to warm light, which is fantastic when you feel eye strain,selectable color temps are accurate and nice,no glare
  • Flexible and Portable Design:A simple touch switch makes it easy to turn on in the dark,the arm and head are very easily adjusted for height and angle with solid base

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
