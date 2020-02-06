AUKEY’s iPad + Mac-ready USB Condenser Microphone falls to $33 (40% off), more

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its USB Condenser Microphone (MI-U1) for $32.99 shipped when coupon code CD6KH6CU has been applied during checkout. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to get started with podcasting or streaming, this AUKEY microphone is worth a look. It features an on-mic gain control, zero-latency headphone port, and stylish design comprised of aluminum. An included desktop tripod makes it simple to tweak both the microphone’s angle and height. Ratings are still rolling in, but AUKEY is reputable.

Today only, we also spotted the MXL 3000 Mic Bundle for $149.99 shipped at Musician’s Friend. Regularly fetching $250 at Guitar Center, Walmart, and Target, today’s offer is up to $100 off and matching our previous mention. This bundle ships with the condenser mic, a 25-foot Mogami XLR cable, a shock mount and a pop filter to go with it all. The 25mm gold-sputtered capsule and FET preamp are ideal for starter audio interface setups whether you’re recording music or your next podcast. Rated 4+ stars.

Have a modern MacBook, PC, or iPad Pro? USB-A connectivity on the featured AUKEY microphone above could yield a disappointing initial setup. Thankfully nonda’s $8 USB-C to USB Adapter makes short work of this and comes in a variety of colors aimed at matching MacBooks.

AUKEY Condenser Microphone features:

Enhanced Sound: Capture clear and balanced audio for podcasts, vocals, or video chats on your computer with this portable side-address USB microphone

Real-Time Monitoring: On-mic gain control, zero-latency headphone jack, and headphone volume control dial to monitor your recording with ease

