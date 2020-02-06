Chicago’s 15-Pc. Knife Block Set with shears is now $36.50 (Reg. up to $70)

Walmart is now offering the Chicago Cutlery Essentials 15-Piece Knife Block Set for $36.49 shipped. Currently matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $70 at Walmart, this set currently starts at $57 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Along with the wood block itself and a 6-piece set of steak knives, this set contains kitchen shears as well as an assortment of speciality blades for fruit, bread, and more. Full-metal tangs extend right through the handles for added durability while triple-compression stainless steel rivets support the limited lifetime warranty it ships with. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Chicago Cutlery is a well-known brand in the space with knife block sets reaching up in to the $200+ category. But if the brand name and lifetime warranty aren’t worth the extra price of admission for you, take a look at the AmazonBasics option. The 14-piece set sells for $26 Prime shipped right now and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 customers. While the overall build-quality and 1-year warranty don’t compare to the Chicago set above, this set includes much of the same cutlery and will surely get the job done for basic kitchen tasks.

Chicago Cutlery 15-Piece Knife Block Set:

This 15-piece Chicago Cutlery Essentials knife set has all the essential cutting instruments you need. Knives for peeling and paring, serrated knives, bread and steak knives, even kitchen shears. And they all have triple-compression stainless steel rivets for increased safety and stability. This knife block set makes a gift that will be appreciated for its precision – and its presentation, too.

