Keep your pup looking right with FURminator’s deShedding Shampoo at just $3.50

Amazon is now offering the FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo (16-ounces) for $3.49 or $3.32 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel the sub after if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This highly-rated dog shampoo sat at between $5.50 and $9 or so for years on Amazon before it started to slide in price last year. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Designed to reduce shedding while promoting a healthy coat and skin, it is enriched with Omega 3 and six fatty acids, Calendula extract, and Papaya leaf extract. Simply lather your furry companion up and allow the shampoo to do its thing for 5 or 10-minutes before rinsing her down. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you’re not in need of a de-shedding formula, check out this deal we spotted on the Hartz Groomer’s Best Conditioning Dog Shampoo. This bottle carries even more shampoo at 18-ounces and comes in at just $1.25 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save. It might not have the same level of brand recognition as today’s lead deal nor are its ratings as impressive, but it still carries 4+ stars from over 170 reviews.

FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo:

Works to reduce shedding

Promotes healthy skin and coat

Enriched with Omega 3 and 6 Fatty Acids, Calendula Extract, and Papaya Leaf Extract

Use monthly as part of the Furminator at-home professional grooming regiment

