Gold Box art supplies/kids’ toy sale from $16: Building kits, paint, much more

- Feb. 6th 2020 8:31 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on early childhood/educational toys and school supplies. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a 4+ star rating. With deals starting from just over $16, this is a great time to stock up on craft supplies for the kids and products to store it all in. You’ll find deals on markers, paints, and construction paper as well as storage bins, mini chairs, giant building sets, science kits, and much more. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also have some Crayola art sets and markers starting from $3 Prime shipped right here. Hit up our Toys Guide for more discounted ways to keep the kids busy and be sure to check out these LEGO kits from $24. Go take a look at LEGO’s new Ultimate Collector’s Series Republic Gunship while you’re at it.

Children’s Factory Climb and Play Set

  • Tiny architects and future engineers can enhance their gross motor skills with our collection of soft climbable shapes.
  • The building will never end with these simple shapes that can be put together in countless different ways.
  • Play forms are even lightweight enough for toddlers to arrange and rearrange!
  • Climb and Play 6 Piece Set features soft and interchangeable play forms that provide endless interactive possibilities.

