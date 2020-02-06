Just $2.50 each scores you four RGB LED bulbs with this promo code (33% off)

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dimmable RGB LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code T44TPCJW at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. You’re paying right at $2.50 per bulb, which is almost unheard of for RGB LEDs. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your home with ambiance, this is it. No hubs are needed, and these are even independent of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to function. The simple included remote allows you to change colors, brightness, or modes and even set times. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, this 4-pack of LED bulbs is $9 Prime shipped. You’ll not just save a buck when opting for this, but also gain brightness since these have a maximum output of 825 lumens compared to the 300 lumen that today’s lead deal provides.

Looking for something a bit different? Our Green Deals is a daily post we do, and today we featured a 24-pack of LED bulbs for under $18. This makes each bulb just around $0.75 each, which is a killer deal if you have multiple fixtures to outfit with LEDs.

Govee RGB LED Bulb features:

Versatile Changing Light Bulbs: With different colors optional and ultra-high brightness 2700K warm white/Cool White 6500K daily lighting. 16 vibrant colors perfectly create romantic or festive ambiance while 300lm warm white is ideal for Home, Stage, Party, Hallway, Garage.（Don’t Support WiFi)

Away-from-light Control: Comes with two 17-Key remote controllers, you can turn the lighting bulbs on/off, choose 2H/4H delay, dim to your desired level or change colors from even 26.24ft away. Never need to get up for shutting off bulbs.

