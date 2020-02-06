Just $2.50 each scores you four RGB LED bulbs with this promo code (33% off)

- Feb. 6th 2020 6:07 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dimmable RGB LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code T44TPCJW at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. You’re paying right at $2.50 per bulb, which is almost unheard of for RGB LEDs. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your home with ambiance, this is it. No hubs are needed, and these are even independent of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to function. The simple included remote allows you to change colors, brightness, or modes and even set times. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, this 4-pack of LED bulbs is $9 Prime shipped. You’ll not just save a buck when opting for this, but also gain brightness since these have a maximum output of 825 lumens compared to the 300 lumen that today’s lead deal provides.

Looking for something a bit different? Our Green Deals is a daily post we do, and today we featured a 24-pack of LED bulbs for under $18. This makes each bulb just around $0.75 each, which is a killer deal if you have multiple fixtures to outfit with LEDs.

Govee RGB LED Bulb features:

  • Versatile Changing Light Bulbs: With different colors optional and ultra-high brightness 2700K warm white/Cool White 6500K daily lighting. 16 vibrant colors perfectly create romantic or festive ambiance while 300lm warm white is ideal for Home, Stage, Party, Hallway, Garage.（Don’t Support WiFi)
  • Away-from-light Control: Comes with two 17-Key remote controllers, you can turn the lighting bulbs on/off, choose 2H/4H delay, dim to your desired level or change colors from even 26.24ft away. Never need to get up for shutting off bulbs.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
The best in smart home deals and sales.
