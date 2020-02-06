Gretsch vintage-style electric guitar down at $449 (Reg. $800) + more from $80

Adorama is offering the Gretsch G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double Cutaway Electric Guitar for $449 shipped in Georgia Green or Walnut Stain. This model still fetches $800 at Amazon and Guitar Center leaving you with a savings of $350. Today’s deal is also the lowest we can find and matching our previous mention. Features include a double-cutaway body with dual Super HiloTron humbucking pickups and a three-way pickup switch, a laminated Maple finish, and a Rosewood fingerboard. While it might be a little pricey as a piece of decor, this vintage-style guitar looks about as nice as it sounds. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

If you’re in the market for a high-end model Gretsch, we spotted the Professional Collection G6120SH Brian Setzer Hot Rod Electric for $1,699, down from the usual $2,700 at Adorama as well. But we have several models on sale including this sweet budget-friendly option at $80 as well as up to $800 off instruments from Ibanez, Fender, Yamaha, Martin, and more.

Whichever model you opt for, consider scoring some extra strings and picks so you don’t get stuck without any at the wrong time. You also might to think about an affordable A-frame stand to show off your new beast. The AmazonBasics model starts at $14 but you could opt for the $8 ChromaCast model which also carries solid 4+ star ratings from thousands.

Gretsch Double Cutaway Guitar:

Alive and loud, Electromatic Center Block guitars are designed for that pure and powerful Gretsch sound at high volume. Painstakingly crafted with essential Gretsch sound, style and playability, these all-new models deliver the fearless and electrifying authenticity that has set Gretsch apart for decades. It’s the sound of honor itself—play proud.

