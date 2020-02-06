HDHomeRun Quatro is bundled with Plex Live TV service for $130 ($170 value)

- Feb. 6th 2020 9:45 am ET

$130
0

Best Buy is currently offering the SIliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro with 6-months of Plex Live TV subscription for $129.98. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, the Connect Quatro typically sells for $150 with a 6-month subscription to Plex Live TV going for $20. The HD HomeRun Connect Quatro delivers the ultimate cord-cutting solution thanks to four built-in tuners and its flexibility with various other software platforms. Simply attach your OTA antenna and you’re ready to begin watching free HD channels. Unsure which networks are available in your area? Jump over to AntennaWeb and see what’s going on in your neck of the woods. Meanwhile, the bundled Plex Live TV subscription makes it easy to manage your recordings, enjoy DVR functionality and guide functionality, while also organizing any content you already had on-hand. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider picking up this all-in-one HDHomeRun Connect Duo bundle with an included antenna for under $100. You’ll drop the integrated tuner count from four to two here, but for most cord-cutters, that won’t be an option. The included antenna makes it easy to snag all of that free content floating in the air. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

While we’re talking cord-cutting, don’t miss out on these OTA-friendly deals including Mohu’s sleek antenna at $22. You can also pick up 6TB worth of Seagate storage to expand your Plex setup at an attractive $110 price tag.

SIliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro features:

Distribute HDTV entertainment throughout your home with this SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner. It connects to your home internet and lets up to four devices enjoy different over-the-air TV shows at once, providing cost savings over cable subscriptions. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner works with the HDHomeRun DVR for recording live programs.

