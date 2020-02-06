Make a splash with two styles of Hunter Boots for just $60 (Reg. $150)

- Feb. 6th 2020 9:11 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering two styles of Hunter boots including a tall and a short option for $59.99. Those with a Prime membership receive free delivery. Regularly these boots are priced at up to $150. If you’re looking for a great pair of rain boots for spring, the Hunter Original Tall style is a wonderful option. These boots are completely waterproof and have a classic olive green color that’s versatile to pair with an array of outfits. They also have an adjustable leg strap to keep you comfortable and a rubber outsole that promotes traction. I personally own this style and would highly recommend. Head below the jump to find additional deals.

Another option is the Hunter Original Short Rain Boot in the color black for $59.99. This style comes to about mid-calf and is also completely waterproof. These boots are flexible for added comfort and have a felt lining to promote warmth. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews from Amazon customers.

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots feature:

  • Fully waterproof and functionally led, Hunter also provide an aesthetic, for which the rainboot has developed a global fashion following.
  • Original calendared outsole offers high-traction across rough terrain
  • Crafted from natural vulcanised rubber
  • Adjustable strap to enhance leg fit
  • Shaft measures approximately 16″ from arch

