iPhone X is fully unlocked and ready to roll at $750 shipped (Reg. $900+)

- Feb. 6th 2020 7:24 am ET

Best Buy offers the fully unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB in Silver for $749.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $999. These days it trends around $900 at Verizon Wireless and just about every other mainstream carrier out there. This is the best fully unlocked price we’ve tracked from a trusted retailer to date. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. Although new iPhones have arrived in late 2019, iPhone X is still a solid buy packed with technology.

More on iPhone X:

Apple’s vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance. With iPhone X, that vision is now a reality. Say hello to the future.

The display employs new techniques and technology to precisely follow the curves of the design, all the way to the elegantly rounded corners. The first OLED screen that rises to the standards of iPhone, with accurate, stunning colors, true blacks, high brightness, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio.

