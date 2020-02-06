Let iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 890 handle the mess at $300 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $500 list price, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate. Today’s offer still saves you $100, beats our previous mention by $30, and matches the all-time low. Headlined by Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 890 works with Alexa as well as Assistant for voice control. A 90-minute runtime paired with a premium 3-stage cleaning system, auto-adjust cleaning head and patented dirt detection sensors round out the features. That all adds up to efficient and thorough cleaning capabilities. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $230. For $70 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensors. This is also a well-reviewed option, with 8,600 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating

Or if you’d rather trade-off the Roomba reliability for laser-guidance, score Roborock’s S4 robotic vacuum at $300. It’s currently on sale from $395, making now one of the best times to jump in to automated cleaning.

iRobot Roomba 890 features:

Get seriously clean floors without the effort thanks to this Roomba robot vacuum. It automatically navigates across your carpet or vinyl while avoiding hazards and keeping track of its location all the while picking up dirt, debris and mess. Automatic recharging keeps this Roomba robot vacuum powered so that it’s ready to go.

