Under $20 at Amazon will bag Kano’s Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit (All-time low)

- Feb. 6th 2020 12:10 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit for $19.93 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Originally $80, this kit has been fetching around $30 lately, yielding a savings of at least 30%. Today’s deal is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. If you’ve got an iPad, Mac, or Windows 10 PC around, this coding kit is ready to deliver a fun STEM learning experience. It’s takes queues from Frozen 2, allowing participants to do a wide range of activities including throw snowballs, make fractals, conjure an ice palace, and more. The kit is very approachable, with no prior coding skills required. Rated 4/5 stars.

If an iPad or other touchscreen is the intended coding device, I recommend grabbing these Endust Screen Wipes for $5. This way you’ll be able to quickly and easily remove smudges and fingerprints. Each non-streak wipe is pre-moistened and use a “soft, non-abrasive alcohol.”

Speaking of electronic add-ons, did you see the deal we found on Twelve South CableSnap? Regularly $25, a 3-pack is currently available for $17.50, leaving you with an easy way to tame essential cords.

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit features:

  • Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build. Tablet not included.
  • Play with frozen powers – make fractals, build Olaf, conjure an ice Palace.
  • Make your own stories – create rainbow snowflakes, fill the screen with mini svens, throw snowballs. Play with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, as well as brand new Frozen 2 characters.

