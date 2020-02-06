Under $20 at Amazon will bag Kano’s Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit for $19.93 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Originally $80, this kit has been fetching around $30 lately, yielding a savings of at least 30%. Today’s deal is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. If you’ve got an iPad, Mac, or Windows 10 PC around, this coding kit is ready to deliver a fun STEM learning experience. It’s takes queues from Frozen 2, allowing participants to do a wide range of activities including throw snowballs, make fractals, conjure an ice palace, and more. The kit is very approachable, with no prior coding skills required. Rated 4/5 stars.

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit features:

Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build. Tablet not included.

Play with frozen powers – make fractals, build Olaf, conjure an ice Palace.

Make your own stories – create rainbow snowflakes, fill the screen with mini svens, throw snowballs. Play with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, as well as brand new Frozen 2 characters.

