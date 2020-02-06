LEGO’s 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter drops to $20 (Reg. $25), more kits from $5

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter set for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous December mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 341-piece kit assembles a brick-built Space Shuttle as well as an over 11-inch long flatbed truck. You’ll also be able to reconfigure the set into two other builds, including a futuristic helicopter transporter or a car with caravan. If you’re looking for a more affordable way to enjoy the out of this world vibes from LEGO’s new 860-piece International Space Station, this this is a great buy. Head below for even more LEGO deals from $5.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While we’re talking LEGO, don’t forget to catch up on the news that the most recent Ultimate Collector’s Series kit has been announced. Bringing the Republic Gunship to LEGO’s theme of detailed Star Wars kits, you can find all the details right here.

LEGO 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter features:

Head for the launch site aboard the powerful LEGO Creator 3in1 31091 Space Shuttle Transporter, featuring a truck and trailer with vertical exhaust stacks, roof-mounted horns, tinted windshield and 10 sturdy wheels with chunky tires, plus a space shuttle with large engines, opening payload bay doors, working crane and a satellite.

