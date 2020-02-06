LEGO’s 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter drops to $20 (Reg. $25), more kits from $5

- Feb. 6th 2020 3:39 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter set for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous December mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 341-piece kit assembles a brick-built Space Shuttle as well as an over 11-inch long flatbed truck. You’ll also be able to reconfigure the set into two other builds, including a futuristic helicopter transporter or a car with caravan. If you’re looking for a more affordable way to enjoy the out of this world vibes from LEGO’s new 860-piece International Space Station, this this is a great buy. Head below for even more LEGO deals from $5.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While we’re talking LEGO, don’t forget to catch up on the news that the most recent Ultimate Collector’s Series kit has been announced. Bringing the Republic Gunship to LEGO’s theme of detailed Star Wars kits, you can find all the details right here.

LEGO 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter features:

Head for the launch site aboard the powerful LEGO Creator 3in1 31091 Space Shuttle Transporter, featuring a truck and trailer with vertical exhaust stacks, roof-mounted horns, tinted windshield and 10 sturdy wheels with chunky tires, plus a space shuttle with large engines, opening payload bay doors, working crane and a satellite.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
LEGO Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go