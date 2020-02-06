Crank up the music with LG’s PK5 XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker: $90 (Save $35+)

- Feb. 6th 2020 2:35 pm ET

Amazon is offering the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $89.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $35+ off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. Whether you’re plugging away at an indoor project or simply plan on spending time by the pool this summer, this LG speaker is a great way to crank out your favorite tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks. Features include LED lighting, 18-hour battery life, and water-resistance, which makes this a well-rounded speaker that’s great for all-day use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without LED lighting and larger sound, consider the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker for $20. It’s compact and delivers 8-hours of battery life. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Oh, and don’t forget that Bose SoundLink Micro is still on sale for $79. That’s up to $40 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

LG PK5 XBOOM Go features:

  • Easy Bluetooth pairing & high definition streaming with enhanced bass
  • Up to 18 hours playback on a single charge
  • Grab & Go handles – Bring the PK5 anywhere your travels take you
  • Water and weather resistant
  • LED lighting to the beat

