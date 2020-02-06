Give these 4-month magazine subs a try for $1: New Yorker, Pop Science, more

Amazon is now offering s trues of notable 4-month magazine subscriptions for just $0.99 right now. While our usual DiscountMags sales tend to undercut Amazon’s best deals on magazines, these 4-month subs can be a great way to give some titles a try before committing to a full year or more. At just $1 for the 4-month subscriptions, you’re saving as much as $30 or more on some of the eligible magazines. Head below for more details.

One standout from the sale is on The New Yorker. This one typically fetches close to $100 per year, making it one of the more pricey investments when it comes to magazines. However, Amazon will now let you give it a shot for 4-months (which amounts to 18 issues) for just $0.99 with free delivery. Needless to say, this is about as affordable as it gets for 4-months of The New Yorker.

Just remember, this subscription (as well as those found below), will get auto-renewed on you if you don’t manually cancel it before hand. And it could do so at full price. So be sure to visit your Magazine Subscription Manager on Amazon before the 4-months is up and then keep an eye on 9to5Toys for a proper 1+ year offer at a discount.

We also have very notable offers running on Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, and Smithsonian magazine starting from $4 per year. But if it’s the books and graphic novels you’re after, hit up our new February Reading List and this month’s First Reads eBook freebies. You’ll also find all of the still available ComiXology graphic novels deals still available right here starting from $1.

The New Yorker:

Week after week, The New Yorker keeps its reader current. Subscribe now and don’t miss the New Yorker’s famous fiction and poetry, book and film review, its incisive looks at politics, people and the way we live, and of course, those CARTOONS. In-depth reporting, surprising opinions, sharp wit, the best in prose, poetry, and the visual arts can all be yours for just $1 an issue!

