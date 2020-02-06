Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Event cuts up to 60% off boots, sandals, more

Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of boots, sandals, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Olden Chukka Boots are on sale for $37, which is down from its original rate of $80. These boots are available in four color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can easily wear these boots to work or during casual outings during the weekends. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

For women, the Ally Leopard Print Slip-On Mules are another standout that are on sale for $50, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are great for pairing with jeans, leggings or jeans alike. It also has a lightly padded outsole for additional comfort.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

