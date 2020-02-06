Enjoy burgers + more on Philips’ smoke-less indoor grill at $116 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is offering the Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill for $116.22 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $280, is on sale for $220 at Best Buy, regularly goes for around $200 at Amazon, and is at a new all-time low right now. Using infrared technology, this indoor grill has no smoke yet yields a great result. There’s nothing like a grilled burger or steak, but sometimes it’s just too cold to head outside. This is a great way to still enjoy your favorite meals indoors, and with less cleanup. There’s no need to adjust the heat, either, as the grill keeps itself at a constant 446-degrees, which is “the optimal temperature for cooking and searing.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to enjoy those cooked meats without spending over $100, there are other options. This George Foreman indoor grill is under $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. My wife and I often make burgers using our George Foreman, and they always come out great. Just know that the cooking space is quite a bit smaller here, and it’s not nearly as easy to clean.

Whichever route you go, grab this cleaning brush from OXO. It’s designed specifically to get in between the crevices on both devices and will make cleanup a breeze, especially at just $10 Prime shipped.

Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill:

Advanced infrared technology and special reflectors guide heat to the indoor grills cooking grid for delicious, evenly grilled food. The drip tray underneath remains cool so there is virtually no smoke.

No need to adjust the heat! The indoor grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446°F, the optimal temperature for cooking and searing your favorite meat, poultry and fish leaving it juicy and tender on the inside.

The electric grill ensures food is not cooked into its own grease and the fat is separated during grilling ; Voltage: 120 V

